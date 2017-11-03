South Bellmore Democrat Jeff Gold understands Nassau’s assessment system, a rare skill. The 55-year-old attorney was a commissioner on the county’s Board of Assessors and its Assessment Review Commission. He now teaches residents how to grieve taxes on their own. He says Nassau must create an accurate tax roll via a competent assessment department.

His opponent, Republican incumbent Stephen Rhoads, 48, is seeking his second term. He agrees with Gold that the property tax system needs to be fixed, but the South Bellmore resident lacks Gold’s expertise. Rhoads also opposes an independent inspector general, a crucial change Gold favors.

Gold understands his community and county government. He wants to fight waste and outrageous fees, and to work for economic development. But he stands out for his ability to knowledgeably guide assessment system fixes.

Newsday endorses Gold.