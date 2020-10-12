Biden is best for Long Island on ...

INFRASTRUCTURE

One of the great broken promises of the Donald Trump presidency is the little interest he had in building America up. There is bipartisan support for a major federal infrastructure package, yet time and again Trump has failed to get the deal done.

His construction failures have consequences for projects of all sizes. New York megajobs such as fixing crumbling Hudson River rail tunnels and expanding the Second Avenue Subway are key connectors for Long Islanders and the regional economy. They’re stalled. Mass transit does not appear to be a Trump priority, even as protecting and improving the Long Island Rail Road is key to the Island’s growth.

Joe Biden offers a different future, speaking at last month's debate about electric vehicles and charging stations. That future also includes "the highways of tomorrow," according to his 2017 book, with "dedicated lanes for self-driving cars." He envisions bullet trains capable of traveling more than 220 mph and jets going coast to coast "in an hour or two."