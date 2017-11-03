Dennis Dunne Sr., an original member of the legislature, left this seat in June after 22 years to serve on the Hempstead Town Board. The two candidates are making their first runs for office, both are from Levittown, the heart of the district, and both would bring energy and focus to representing it.

Michael Sheridan, 53, a Democrat and yoga studio owner, wants green audits of public projects, a solar array at the Hub and younger concert acts to give the county more vibrancy.

John Ferretti Jr., 34, knows local government and politics. An attorney, he is chief deputy county clerk, overseeing a large staff and budget. The Republican knows firsthand how burdensome the proposed hike in fees on real estate transactions will be and vows to stop them. He wants tax bills to reflect the actual whole value of a property, ending the mystery of fractional assessments. He’s got a better handle on the job.

Newsday endorses Ferretti.