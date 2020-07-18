Let the courage and determination of John Lewis light our path forward

The last living voice to address the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom fell silent Friday night when Rep. John Lewis, 80, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

It’s tempting to say the nation will not see the likes of Lewis again, but this 17-term congressman who battled against discrimination for more than 60 years would not have accepted that. The need for giants like Lewis, humble and determined and dogged and courageous, fired by passion and tempered by pragmatism, persists, even as our older generation of giants succumb.

One of 10 siblings born in rural Alabama to sharecroppers, Lewis often illustrated his early dedication to fighting racism by telling of how he and his kin were denied library cards in his hometown of Troy in 1956, as they were told the library was for whites only.

We were a nation that denied Blacks the right to read books their taxes helped purchase, and against this Lewis fought. We were a nation that denied Blacks the right to use public transportation freely, and in 1961 Lewis became one of the 13 original Freedom Riders, determined to travel from New Orleans to Washington, D.C. in seats of their own choosing, assailed all along the route. We were a nation that denied Blacks the vote, so in 1963 Lewis, then president of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, became one of the six main leaders of the March on Washington.

The next year he helped begin the Freedom Rider movement to register voters in the Deep South that would culminate in “Bloody Sunday.” On March 7, 1965, Lewis led about 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where they were attacked by Alabama state troopers and a posse of deputized civilian white men.

There Lewis was beaten and his skull fractured, leaving scars that, like his devotion to justice, would remain a visible testament to the power of peaceful protest for the rest of his life.

Eight days later, President Lyndon Johnson sent the Voting Rights Act to Congress and that August it became law.

Lewis always encouraged others to fight beside him, and today, with so much progress made and so much still needed, his words have never felt more necessary: He implored us: "Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”

He instructed us: “When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something. To do something. Our children and their children will ask us, ‘What did you do? What did you say?’”

And he reminded us: "You are a light. You are the light. Never let anyone—any person or any force—dampen, dim or diminish your light."

By his own count Lewis was arrested 45 times, the last one coming in 2013 as he fought for comprehensive immigration reform.

He was never silent in the face of injustice. He never shrank from necessary trouble. And his light never dimmed.

The light of John Lewis can still illuminate our own paths. His memory can spark our own courage if we let it, creating an enduring tribute to a man who called for action and dreamed of justice.