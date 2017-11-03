This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Josh Lafazan to represent Nassau’s 18th Legislative District

Newsday picks Lafazan to represent the northeast area of Oyster Bay, Cove Neck, East Hills, Glenhead, Woodbury and Brookville.

Joshua Lafazan, Democratic candidate for Nassau County's 18th

Joshua Lafazan, Democratic candidate for Nassau County's 18th Legislative District in 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By The Editorial Board
At 23, Woodbury’s Joshua Lafazan has served on the Syosset school board for five years. The registered independent running as a Democrat also graduated from Cornell University, received a masters in education from Harvard University and self-published a book about getting involved in politics. And he’s been a fighter against the opioid epidemic. On the legislature, Lafazan says he’d use his extraordinary surplus of energy to advocate for changes like strict term limits and ethics reform. Short-term, he wants common-sense steps like solar panels on the roofs of county-owned buildings.

Seeking his third term, Republican Donald MacKenzie, 47, of Oyster Bay, has always argued that Nassau County government is generally doing an efficient and ethical job of running the budget and the government, and he doesn’t see a need for big changes. We disagree.

Newsday endorses Lafazan.

