Opinion

Judi Bosworth for North Hempstead supervisor

Newsday picks Bosworth to lead the Town of North Hempstead.

Judi Bosworth, Democratic incumbent candidate for Town of

Judi Bosworth, Democratic incumbent candidate for Town of North Hempstead supervisor. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Incumbent Democrat Judi Bosworth wants a third term to continue making headway on transparency and the town’s fiscal health. She has pushed to livestream board meetings and for ethic reforms, including an anti-nepotism law. However, Bosworth has more to do.

A recent Newsday report on nepotism spotlighted North Hempstead as a town with some high-profile examples of officeholders situating family members in jobs. Early in her administration, Bosworth said, she moved to limit the town hall access of Gerard Terry, the former town Democratic chairman and zoning counsel who recently pleaded guilty to federal and state tax evasion charges. New nepotism rules would prevent some hires as well as prohibit relatives reporting to one another, as was the case she inherited at the highway department.

Bosworth, 69, of Great Neck, also touts that her administration has twice earned upgrades from bond agencies, and her budgets have come in below the 2 percent tax cap. Even so, she has been able to extend Project Independence for seniors to pay for discount taxi service for the disabled. Bosworth must stay on top of replacing the elevator at Tully Park.

The challenger is Stephen Nasta, 71, of Great Neck Plaza, a former NYPD inspector who teaches management, investigations and criminal justice at John Jay College. He’s a registered Conservative also running on the GOP line. Nasta is critical of Bosworth over the buildings department dysfunction, but this is a worn-out Republican complaint that has largely lost its sting. Nasta’s experience, collegial demeanor and desire to engage in civic life make him a valuable resource that town and county officials should tap.

Newsday endorses Bosworth.— The editorial board

