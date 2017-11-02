This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Kara Hahn to represent Suffolk’s 5th Legislative District

Newsday picks Hahn to represent northwest Brookhaven, the Setaukets, Stony Brook, Port Jefferson and Terryville.

Kara Hahn, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's 5th

Kara Hahn, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's 5th Legislative District, poses for a portrait on May 20, 2015. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
In nearly six years in the Suffolk County Legislature, Democrat Kara Hahn has successfully advocated for her district — from the environment to multi-family housing. In the last two, the Setauket resident deftly moved to help curb illegal dumping by creating a residents’ parks watch and hotline for reporting unauthorized dumping.

Her challenger, Republican Edward Flood, is a lawyer who is chief of staff to Assemb. Dean Murray. But even Flood, 35, also of Setauket, agrees with Hahn on how to approach several significant problems in Suffolk: The county would benefit from more downtown development; more funds should be allocated so a crucial septic replacement program flourishes; the cost of the county police contract is probably not sustainable in the long run.

As such, Flood himself makes the case for why voters should return Hahn, 46, to the legislature. We agree.

Newsday endorses Hahn.

