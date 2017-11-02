In nearly six years in the Suffolk County Legislature, Democrat Kara Hahn has successfully advocated for her district — from the environment to multi-family housing. In the last two, the Setauket resident deftly moved to help curb illegal dumping by creating a residents’ parks watch and hotline for reporting unauthorized dumping.

Her challenger, Republican Edward Flood, is a lawyer who is chief of staff to Assemb. Dean Murray. But even Flood, 35, also of Setauket, agrees with Hahn on how to approach several significant problems in Suffolk: The county would benefit from more downtown development; more funds should be allocated so a crucial septic replacement program flourishes; the cost of the county police contract is probably not sustainable in the long run.

As such, Flood himself makes the case for why voters should return Hahn, 46, to the legislature. We agree.

Newsday endorses Hahn.