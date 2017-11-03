It often seems Nassau County government is wrongheaded. We’re hopeful Karen Blitz, a neurologist, can help.

This is the first time Blitz, 59, has sought political office, but the Rockville Centre Democrat believes her math abilities would help with the budget and she says her science background puts her in the perfect position to address public health.

A true political outsider, Blitz sees the county government as corrupt. She correctly wants an independent inspector general and believes Republican leaders can’t even admit to the problem.

Lawrence Republican Howard Kopel, 66, is after a fifth term, and wrapping up his strongest stint by far. Over the past two years, he’s been an increasingly vocal and effective advocate for the taxpayer, particularly in fighting a silly deal to “lease” the sewer system to an investor. But Blitz’s unique qualities are too much to pass up.

Newsday endorses Blitz.