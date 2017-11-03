This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Karen Blitz to represent Nassau’s 7th Legislative District

Newsday picks Blitz to represent Cedarhurst, Woodmere, Hewlett Bay Park, E. Rockaway, Rockville Centre and Oceanside.

Karen Blitz, Democratic candidate for Nassau County's 7th

Karen Blitz, Democratic candidate for Nassau County's 7th Legislative District in 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
It often seems Nassau County government is wrongheaded. We’re hopeful Karen Blitz, a neurologist, can help.

This is the first time Blitz, 59, has sought political office, but the Rockville Centre Democrat believes her math abilities would help with the budget and she says her science background puts her in the perfect position to address public health.

A true political outsider, Blitz sees the county government as corrupt. She correctly wants an independent inspector general and believes Republican leaders can’t even admit to the problem.

Lawrence Republican Howard Kopel, 66, is after a fifth term, and wrapping up his strongest stint by far. Over the past two years, he’s been an increasingly vocal and effective advocate for the taxpayer, particularly in fighting a silly deal to “lease” the sewer system to an investor. But Blitz’s unique qualities are too much to pass up.

Newsday endorses Blitz.

