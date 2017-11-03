This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Kevan Abrahams to represent Nassau’s 1st Legislative District

Newsday picks Abrahams to represent Uniondale, Roosevelt and parts of Freeport and East Meadow.

Kevan Abrahams, Democratic candidate for Nassau County's 1st Legislative District in 2017.

By The Editorial Board
Kevan Abrahams has had a constant uphill climb as the legislature’s minority leader, in a body where Democrats often can’t get legislation to a vote.

But Abrahams, 43, who has served seven terms, wants to keep climbing, and seems ready to have a partnership with a new county executive and a new leader of the Republican caucus. He understands the county’s ills and is willing to push on the most critical issues, including stopping corruption and fixing the assessment system. Abrahams, of Freeport, is focused on attracting business and jobs to his own district and beyond.

Baldwin Republican Charlene Thompson, 51, an attorney and community activist, is a smart and ardent advocate, particularly on economic development and jobs. She’s particularly focused on developing opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses. However, she needs more specific ideas beyond suggesting that an expanded tax base would solve the county’s woes. Thompson is a voice to be heard and should stay involved in politics.

Abrahams has the experience and knowledge. He should continue to fight for his community and the county and to forge bipartisanship in the legislature.

Newsday endorses Abrahams.

