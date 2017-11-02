Since winning his seat four years ago, Republican Kevin McCaffrey has become a reliable leader of the minority opposition. And his critiques of the Democratic administration of County Executive Steve Bellone cannot be dismissed as partisan rhetoric. Suffolk’s budget does have a large structural deficit, revenue is typically overestimated, and a more open budget process and a balance of power would be better. McCaffrey, 63, of Lindenhurst, cites as a model of interparty cooperation the passage of a 5-cent plastic bag fee rather than a proposed bag ban.

Democrat Claire McKeon, 64, of Lindenhurst, is passionate about youth services. But where McCaffrey says Suffolk needs more rental apartments for young people, McKeon prefers townhomes whose cost is often out of reach for young adults. She’s better suited to her job running Babylon Town’s youth bureau.

Newsday endorses McCaffrey.