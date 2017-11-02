This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 60° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 60° Good Morning
OpinionEditorial

Kevin McCaffrey to represent Suffolk’s 14th Legislative District

Newsday picks McCaffrey to represent Southeast Babylon, Lindenhurst, West Babylon, parts of North Babylon and Copiague.

Kevin McCaffrey, Republican candidate for Suffolk County's 14th

Kevin McCaffrey, Republican candidate for Suffolk County's 14th Legislative District, poses for a portrait on June 1, 2015. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Since winning his seat four years ago, Republican Kevin McCaffrey has become a reliable leader of the minority opposition. And his critiques of the Democratic administration of County Executive Steve Bellone cannot be dismissed as partisan rhetoric. Suffolk’s budget does have a large structural deficit, revenue is typically overestimated, and a more open budget process and a balance of power would be better. McCaffrey, 63, of Lindenhurst, cites as a model of interparty cooperation the passage of a 5-cent plastic bag fee rather than a proposed bag ban.

Democrat Claire McKeon, 64, of Lindenhurst, is passionate about youth services. But where McCaffrey says Suffolk needs more rental apartments for young people, McKeon prefers townhomes whose cost is often out of reach for young adults. She’s better suited to her job running Babylon Town’s youth bureau.

Newsday endorses McCaffrey.

By The Editorial Board
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Americans are optimistic because the market, consumer confidence Filler: Even rose-colored glasses can crack
Americans are more politically divided now than at O’Reilly: Are we too grown up for Halloween?
Organized by a British think tank called the Young: We can re-energize debate in the U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump Dobie: Here’s the real Russian scandal
This combination photo shows actresses listed in alphabetical Michaud: Harassment in many forms
The office building of the Nassau County clerk Filler: Fee hikes will get their day in court