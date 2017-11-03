This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 63° Good Morning
Overcast 63° Good Morning
OpinionEditorial

Laura Schaefer to represent Nassau’s 14th Legislative District

Newsday picks Schaefer to represent Garden City, Garden City South, Carle Pl., Westbury, Hicksville and part of Bethpage.

Laura Schaefer, Republican candidate for Nassau County's 14th

Laura Schaefer, Republican candidate for Nassau County's 14th Legislative District in 2017.  Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Running for a third term, Republican Laura Schaefer ticks off a number of constituent projects she helped along: a chairlift for a county building in Westbury, a disability access project for the Westbury Memorial Public Library, fire department equipment upgrades and road projects.

The Westbury lawyer, 49, complains that “government can be slow,” and she relishes working against that on behalf of the people she represents.

However, on countywide issues, Schaefer is not nearly as engaged, and her responses to questions on tax assessments and campaign contributions replicate the Nassau Republican playbook. If she were more energized in these areas, she could grow into a more effective legislator and step up to the larger issues facing the county.

Democratic challenger Robert Pena, 24, of Garden City, is a medical student at Hofstra University. He’s bright, and we welcome his interest in politics.

Newsday endorses Schaefer.

By The Editorial Board
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Americans are optimistic because the market, consumer confidence Filler: Even rose-colored glasses can crack
Americans are more politically divided now than at O’Reilly: Are we too grown up for Halloween?
Organized by a British think tank called the Young: We can re-energize debate in the U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump Dobie: Here’s the real Russian scandal
This combination photo shows actresses listed in alphabetical Michaud: Harassment in many forms
The office building of the Nassau County clerk Filler: Fee hikes will get their day in court