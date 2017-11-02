This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Leslie Kennedy to represent Suffolk’s 12th Legislative District

Newsday picks Kennedy to represent Southern Smithtown, northeast Islip and western Brookhaven.

Leslie Kennedy, Republican candidate for Suffolk County's 12th Legislative District, poses for a portrait on Monday, June 5, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
If it were up to Leslie Kennedy, Suffolk County would manage its budget using the lessons she taught her four children: distinguish between wants and needs, and be able to say no.

Kennedy, 61, a former nurse finishing her first term, wants to cut spending and limit borrowing. The Nesconset Republican is also fervent about water quality and the creation of high-tech jobs.

Democrat Kevin Hyms, who turns 62 on Sunday, is an environmental chemist and safety engineer from Lake Ronkonkoma. He cares about his community, but lacks specific ideas and knowledge of issues.

Kennedy should continue her attention to constituent services, but should balance her focus on environmental needs with being more open to economic revitalization and development efforts.

Newsday endorses Kennedy.

