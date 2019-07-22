In 2016, Suffolk County law enforcement officials announced a plan to place 50 license plate readers in Brentwood after a series of homicides rocked the community. State Assemb. Phil Ramos recently secured a $1 million state grant to get the cameras installed there and in Central Islip, another hot spot for the violent MS-13 gang. That’s enough money to site 67 readers in the two communities, enough to make a difference.

These cameras work, deterring crimes and helping to solve them. In Freeport, village officials say the devices, which read 50 million plates in the past year, are a factor in a dramatic 54 percent crime reduction. Numerous communities in Nassau County have installed them, including Hempstead, Long Beach and Glen Cove, and the county itself is preparing to spend $3.5 million from its asset forfeiture funds for more.

The state grant makes putting these readers in Brentwood and Central Islip a slam dunk, but earlier this month the Suffolk County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee tabled the plan. Some legislators questioned whether the readers should be spread countywide, since MS-13-related crime has declined, or whether the readers are effective. And civil liberties advocates worry that the data from such cameras can be used improperly.

But Suffolk law enforcement officials say the locations are needed because MS-13 will try to rebuild. Besides, the data will only be used to check against alerts for stolen cars and people in danger, and to seek leads after crimes.

Smartphones, E-ZPass data and ubiquitous cameras have killed the era of untracked travel. The Suffolk County Legislature should approve the readers and use its oversight role to make certain the devices are used properly. — The editorial board