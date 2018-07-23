TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Long Island Rail Road goes off track again

The LIRR should be forthright when something goes wrong.

Commuters at Jamaica Station Monday morning. Eight LIRR

Commuters at Jamaica Station Monday morning. Eight LIRR trains were canceled because of work continuing after Saturday's derailment at the West Side Yards. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By The Editorial Board
Print

Despite promises of improved communication and candor with riders, the Long Island Rail Road went back to its old ways this weekend when President Phil Eng chose to wait more than 24 hours to tell the public about a train derailment at the West Side Yard Saturday.

No passengers were on the train, no one was seriously hurt and the partial derailment didn’t hurt weekend service; however, for Monday morning’s commute, eight trains were canceled or diverted, with similar changes to the afternoon rush. Eng said he waited to tell riders until he had specific details. But there was no justification for the delay. Eng, who spent Saturday evening and Sunday at the site, told Amtrak, Metro-North and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, but waited until Sunday night before informing riders or the public.

In the past, the LIRR too often didn’t disclose a problem in the hopes it could be solved or mitigated first. It preferred the shadows. That’s not the right strategy. The LIRR should be forthright when something goes wrong. And had the LIRR told riders sooner, they would have had more time to make alternative arrangements. We still don’t know the cause of Saturday’s incident. The LIRR is often quick to point fingers at Amtrak, the weather, fallen leaves or even an errant GPS when things go wrong and it’s someone else’s fault. Hiding a problem is not a wise course. — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Columns

For high-profile journalists like Maggie Haberman of The Young: The double-edged sword of Twitter
The faces of the presidents that make up Dobie: When the GOP had principles
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul leaves O’Reilly: Trump’s 70-plus hours of madness
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Filler: Trump backers will never pivot either
President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Raviv: A naive man’s Helsinki fiasco
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin Young: Trump squanders opportunity in Helsinki