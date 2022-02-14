Long Island Rail Road riders surely remember late 2017 and early 2018.

To refresh: It was miserable.

Slimy leaf residue damaging train wheels and tracks. Plows that weren't working for major snowstorms. Delays, equipment breakdowns, and other service snags. And horrific communication, both internally and with riders.

By April, then-LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski was gone. In came Phillip Eng. At the time, the Newsday editorial board asked him to lead, communicate, and address both routine maintenance and big projects such as the East Side Access connection to Grand Central Terminal.

Thankfully, he did. Four years later, Eng is leaving the LIRR in much better shape than he found it, offering innovative thinking and strong leadership.

Now, Metropolitan Transportation Authority chief executive Janno Lieber has tapped current Metro-North Railroad president Catherine Rinaldi to oversee the LIRR on an interim basis. That adds a lot to Rinaldi's already busy workload. We hope the former LIRR general counsel and Long Island native's skill set and knowledge are up to the challenge.

Rinaldi's vision — of a "regional rail" rather than two separate commuter railroads — is welcome and particularly important as the LIRR's East Side Access connection to Grand Central Terminal comes to fruition later this year.

Preparing for East Side Access is Rinaldi's most immediate and significant hurdle.With barely 10 months to go before it opens, she knows she must devote time and attention to the task now. The LIRR has to develop new schedules, earmark staff and equipment, and learn how to function in a new home. Rinaldi's understanding of Grand Central Terminal should help.

Also on tap: the Main Line's Third Track expansion effort, which will give the LIRR added service, redundancy in case of emergencies, and the always-elusive reverse commute — but only if the railroad itself is ready.

But Rinaldi also must continue Eng's progress in improving LIRR operations. The railroad's biggest job is getting commuters to their destinations safely and on time. For that to continue, Rinaldi will need to build strong ties with the LIRR's leadership and workforce.

Rinaldi must navigate her dual role carefully on subjects like Metro-North's planned Penn Access connection to Penn Station. There are ways to make that work but Rinaldi must make sure her history and relationship with Metro-North complements — rather than conflicts with — her decision-making on what's best for the LIRR.

The leadership transition underscores another LIRR need: strong, vocal representation on the MTA board. With Suffolk County representative Kevin Law resigning, and Nassau member David Mack lacking the necessary advocacy voice, both county executives have to make smart choices that meet this critically important moment.

None of this will be easy. But with the right focus and leadership, Rinaldi can smoothly steer the LIRR into a new era.