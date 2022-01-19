There's no need to wait in the cold

At a time when the Long Island Rail Road is trying to woo back its riders, it would make sense to keep warm waiting rooms open during cold winter afternoons and evenings, so commuters don't have to stand on sometimes frigid platforms.

While LIRR officials rightly are trying to balance that desire with the need to keep those waiting areas clean and safe, it's not a simple calculation. The answer isn't simple, either. But the LIRR should be opening waiting areas more often, for longer hours each day.

It shouldn't take a snowstorm, or below-freezing temperatures for lengthy periods of time, to get the LIRR to do so. And to meet shifting customer demand, as more riders use the railroad during off-peak and weekend hours, it would behoove the LIRR generally to open its indoor station spaces more to meet those needs.

LIRR officials point to concerns about trash, vandalism and unsafe conditions, especially during the overnight hours when it could be hard to clean up in time for the morning commute. They note rider complaints about individuals who are homeless, or those who are panhandling or mentally ill, or struggling with some combination of those issues.

While those concerns are understandable, they're addressable and not reasons to close the waiting areas for significant stretches of time, especially not from 2 p.m. on. Instead, the LIRR should work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police and local municipalities to, wherever possible, respond to the broader problems. The right partnerships between the railroad, MTA police officers, and town or village officials could lead to the development of teams who could go into the waiting areas to help those in need, by offering housing or services. That could make a real difference, not only for commuters but for those unfortunate residents in need of critical assistance and for the communities in which they live.

The LIRR should take a particular look at waiting rooms with the most-limited hours, including some of the system's most-inviting and newest areas. Newer station areas like Farmingdale and Wyandanch, which also boast commercial and residential development around them and could attract reverse commuters and others riding the rails at off-peak times, shouldn't feature shuttered waiting areas for much of the afternoon and evening.

Also important: As the railroad extends waiting room hours, officials should communicate clearly with customers, so riders know when areas will be open before they get to their stations.

Waiting areas don't need to be open 24 hours a day or in warm weather. But there's a middle ground between that and the LIRR's current limited schedules. Railroad officials should reevaluate each station and their customers' needs and make changes quickly. A warmer welcome could help everyone.