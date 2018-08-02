TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
OpinionEditorial

Long Island cross-endorsement cunning goes on and on

Make a simple fix. One candidate, one party, one ballot line.

Minor parties with purposeful sounding names, such as

Minor parties with purposeful sounding names, such as Reform or Independence, often trade their nominations of major party candidates for jobs or other patronage. Ideology is usually not a determining factor. Photo Credit: iStock

By The Editorial Board
Print

Another election season, another case study into the perversions of New York law that favor party insiders and deprive voters of real choice. As always, the problem involves minor parties that have few members or no real ideology other than fleecing taxpayers.

These minor parties with purposeful sounding names, such as Reform or Independence, often trade their nominations of major party candidates for jobs or other patronage. Ideology is usually not a determining factor. In the case of judicial endorsements, however, candidates do not even need special permission of the party bosses to ballot hop.

Suffolk County Republicans are the latest offenders. They circulated nominating petitions to get their judicial candidates on the ballot lines of the Green, Reform and Women’s Equality parties. Now, the Greens are complaining their line was hijacked. In defense, Suffolk GOP leader John Jay LaValle said he was forced to do it because the Conservative and Independence party leaders were aligned with the Democrats in mega line-trading deals. So he needed to find a few free ballot lines for his folks.

So now voters will have the strange-bedfellows option of choosing from among judicial candidates on Democratic, Conservative and Independence ballot lines or the Republican, Green and Reform lines.

Make a simple fix. One candidate, one party, one ballot line. Stand for something or get out of politics. — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Columns

The entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Filler: Get wise to perils of social media
Lockport High School, east of Niagara Falls. On Dobie: School security takes a big step
For high-profile journalists like Maggie Haberman of The Young: The double-edged sword of Twitter
The faces of the presidents that make up Dobie: When the GOP had principles
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul leaves O’Reilly: Trump’s 70-plus hours of madness
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Filler: Trump backers will never pivot either