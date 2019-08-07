The operator of the Town of Hempstead’s Malibu Beach Park has not paid the rent for nearly a year and, according to town records, owes $531,400 for that concession. Despite that red flag, 10 weeks ago, town Comptroller Kevin Conroy and Parks Commissioner Kevin Lino signed a five-year extension on a 10-year contract approved by the town board in 2009 for Malibu with Dover Gourmet Corp. and its politically connected owner, Butch Yamali.

Now another red flag has gone up. The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York has served the town with a subpoena for records, correspondence and documents relating to the relationship between Hempstead and Yamali for both Malibu and his concessions at Lido Beach.

Lino and Conroy signed the extension in April without even informing Democratic Town Supervisor Laura Gillen or seeking board approval. Worse, the new agreement the two officials approved in April includes material changes that benefit Yamali, in the amount of rent paid, the agreement by which the town provides lifeguards at the facility, and the parking-concession agreement between Dover and the town. Clearly, that new deal should require a new vote.

Yamali told a Newsday reporter he doesn’t owe the $531,400 in unpaid rent for Malibu because the town owes him more than $2 million for capital improvements he has made at the oceanfront park. He said Lino, Conroy and town attorney Joseph Ra told him not to pay the rent until they come to terms regarding improvement costs.

The three men are part of the town Republican power structure that often has thwarted Gillen since her election and is eager to defeat her in November.

But the 2009 contract approved by the town board is quite clear on who will pay for every repair and improvement at the property: Dover Gourmet Corp. And Ra says he never talked to Yamali about rent. Conroy hasn’t commented. Dover was obligated in the original contract to spend $10 million to improve Malibu, and Lino has said if the company spent more, “those excess monies would offset the rental” and payments in lieu of taxes due on the concessions. However, that’s the exact opposite of the deal the town board approved.

The dispute is churning up a lot of political controversy during an election year between Gillen, who is seeking a second term, and the GOP establishment that has tried to undermine her from Day One. But that doesn’t explain why the Justice Department would be interested.

In Hempstead, Republican politics and town governance have been inseparable for a century. In this case, town and county GOP chairman Joseph Cairo was the attorney for Yamali on the 2009 contract. Cairo’s son has worked for Yamali as a project manager. Records show Dover did not pay the town $674,600 it owed in 2013 and 2014, but Yamali says the town was paid via insurance money from superstorm Sandy.

On Tuesday, the board will consider Gillen’s resolution to declare the recent extension of the Malibu contract void and that the 2009 terms are in effect until the end of the year. That’s a start to unraveling this situation, as is full compliance with the federal investigation. — The editorial board