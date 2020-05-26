Four cops in Minnesota show callous disregard

TODAY'S PAPER
Three women join hands and pray around a makeshift memorial on May 26 in Minneapolis, near where a black man, who was taken into police custody the day before, later died. Credit: AP/Elizabeth Flores

By The Editorial Board
 Another black man dead after an encounter with white cops. When does this end?

The incident between George Floyd and four police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was captured on bystander video. It is awful. Floyd was suspected of forgery, and appeared to be under the influence when he was found sitting on a car. Neither is a reason to lose one’s life. Neither explains the callous disregard shown by officers as Floyd pleaded, then became silent and motionless as an officer’s knee pressed into his neck. Even if Floyd resisted arrest, as police say, he was handcuffed and subdued as the officer’s knee bore down.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired the four cops, which seems to be the right call. Investigations promised by the state and FBI are needed as is the release of the bodycam footage. But their findings won’t restore the life of a man who did not deserve to die.

— The editorial board

