Black men have a right to breathe

Black men in the United States are always trying to tell the nation that they cannot breathe. They have been trying to tell the nation that they cannot breathe for 400 years.

They share the emotional suffocation that comes from fearing that any encounter with police can lead to violence.

They speak of the breathtaking despair of having to teach their sons complex, kowtowing strategies for avoiding conflicts with cops.

They are saying that they cannot breathe when they take a knee to protest the killings of unarmed black men by police officers, and to highlight how little a too-slowly changing nation cares. They are shouting that they cannot breathe when they protest, screaming it when their protests, met by a police violence white protesters never seem to encounter, turn to riots.

They are saying that they cannot breathe when they ask that credible accusations of misconduct against police officers and their disciplinary proceedings be made public. In New York, thanks to a law protecting cops called 50-a, they aren’t.

A symbol

The phrase “I can’t breathe” became a symbol of police violence against black men when NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo killed Eric Garner with a chokehold for selling loose cigarettes in 2014. It found new relevance when Officer Derek Chauvin was accused of killing George Floyd, 46, with a knee to the neck after an arrest for supposedly passing a fake $20 bill in Minneapolis last week.

Floyd’s arrest and killing, captured by surveillance cameras, phones and police body cameras, is an enraging show of police brutality.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Floyd never resisted arrest. He was handcuffed early in the encounter, unable to pose any threat. The Minneapolis Police Department manual says neck restraints and chokeholds are reserved for officers in life-or-death situations. It also demands cops intervene when officers use excessive force.

Chauvin was on the scene with three other officers, two of whom held Floyd down by the legs as Chauvin drove a knee into his throat. No officer intervened. The criminal complaint that charged Chauvin with third-degree murder said the officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Two minutes and 53 seconds of that was after Floyd had become unresponsive.

Chauvin reportedly has been the subject of at least 18 Internal Affairs complaints, and received at least three official admonitions. That often seems to be a part of such stories. Supervisors and other officers know the bad cops who are dangerous and do nothing to stop those officers. Sometimes, they actively protect them.

The Minneapolis Police Department is led by a black chief, but plagued with a history of racial inequity and prejudice. Chief Medaria Arradondo himself sued the department early in his career over racism. Systemic departmental racism is also a familiar part of these tragedies.

Shameful moments

Long Island’s county police departments face the same shameful predicaments of both institutional racism and police officers protecting each other no matter the crime. A 2017 Newsday investigation of arrests from 2005 to 2016 found that nonwhites on Long Island were arrested for all crimes at nearly five times the rate of whites. Studies show that whites and minorities use marijuana at about the same rates, but on Long Island nonwhites were four times as likely to be arrested for it. And both departments were embroiled in the shooting of a cabbie in Huntington Station by an off-duty Nassau County cop that saw that officer fired but left his partner, who lied about what happened, and two Suffolk officers who tried to get the cabbie to sign a false confession while he was drugged and hospitalized, on the job.

In Minneapolis, Arradondo fired the four officers involved fairly quickly, which is progress, as is quickly announced support for those firings from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Major Cities Chiefs Association. State and federal investigations are looking into both the killing and the fact that the visual evidence clearly contradicts the report the officers wrote. So, too, is President Donald Trump’s phone call to the Floyd family and his demand that the Department of Justice expedite its investigation of the killing, though they came in the wake of his infuriating tweet of the 1960s dog-whistle racist phrasing “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

And there have been protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere, which are justified, and destruction and looting that are counterproductive and mostly destroy the businesses that service minority communities.

The way to end this current violence is by investigating swiftly and charging the officers with the appropriate crimes.

In New York, it’s time to change the law that keeps bad-cop conduct secret, and policies and cultures that keep bad cops on the job. Police officers must expose bad behavior among fellow officers. We must focus first on the victim killed by cops and not the TVs stolen in the aftermath.

Black men have a right to draw free and fearless breath. Every American has a responsibility to see to it that they can.

- The editorial board