Monica Martinez, a veteran of the district’s brutal internecine politics, easily fended off a primary challenge from Angela Ramos, wife of Assemb. Phil Ramos. Consider that evidence that Martinez is doing a good job.

In an economically struggling district with gang problems, Martinez, 40, of Brentwood, delivers critical services. A summer camp serves 1,000 kids. Afterschool programs use sports, cooking and mentoring to help children stay away from gangs and drugs. She’s working to get Brentwood and Central Islip connected to a sewer to run from the Ronkonkoma Hub to spur development and improve water quality.

Republican Douglas King, 45, of Central Islip, is a member of Suffolk and Islip Town’s disability advisory boards. He worries about the threat posed by MS-13 gang members, and says after-school programs would keep kids safe. He’s right. But Martinez is working on those issues.

Newsday endorses Martinez.