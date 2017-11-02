This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Monica Martinez to represent Suffolk’s 9th Legislative District

Newsday picks Martinez to represent Central Islip, eastern Brentwood and part of Islandia.

Monica Martinez, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's 9th Legislative District, poses for a portrait on Monday, May 22, 2017.

By The Editorial Board
Monica Martinez, a veteran of the district’s brutal internecine politics, easily fended off a primary challenge from Angela Ramos, wife of Assemb. Phil Ramos. Consider that evidence that Martinez is doing a good job.

In an economically struggling district with gang problems, Martinez, 40, of Brentwood, delivers critical services. A summer camp serves 1,000 kids. Afterschool programs use sports, cooking and mentoring to help children stay away from gangs and drugs. She’s working to get Brentwood and Central Islip connected to a sewer to run from the Ronkonkoma Hub to spur development and improve water quality.

Republican Douglas King, 45, of Central Islip, is a member of Suffolk and Islip Town’s disability advisory boards. He worries about the threat posed by MS-13 gang members, and says after-school programs would keep kids safe. He’s right. But Martinez is working on those issues.

Newsday endorses Martinez.

