New Year’s revelry is all about brushing away the cobwebs of the old year and feeling the rush of hope that comes with turning a new page.

Let’s all do our best to keep that spirit of hope alive in 2018.

A new year always brings a fresh start, one we can fill with goals and accomplishments. It’s an opportunity to start again, with a new sense of purpose and perhaps even optimism. Be inspired. Let the power of new beginnings motivate you.

Starting again doesn’t mean erasing the past. It means building on it when the foundation is firm, or building anew on a stronger foundation. Look for more meaningful ways to interact with those in your everyday life. Seek ways to reach others who need help. Commit again to the hard work needed to achieve your dreams. Aspire to get involved in ways big and small to make your communities better.

On Long Island, 2018 brings many new faces into government and positions of leadership, with the promise of different approaches to persistent problems and a renewed chance to tackle the many challenges threatening the sustainability of our region.

Nationally, a new administration in 2017 pleased those who wanted Washington turned upside down and terrified others because of the constant turmoil and assault on traditional practices.

The year started with an inspiring outpouring of women who took to the streets to demand recognition, and it ended with a long overdue reckoning of sexual harassment in the workplace. Surely, in 2018 the determination of women to reshape their world will remain strong.

The only thing certain is change. Let’s work together to make sure it’s for the good of us all.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

We wish our readers a very happy New Year.

— The editorial board