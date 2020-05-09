Region not yet ready to open

In less than a week, New York State will lift its coronavirus “pause” for parts of the state.

That most likely won’t include Long Island. The region has been one of the hardest hit in this pandemic — and, by most metrics, it’s not yet ready to reopen.

This is the time to aggressively prepare to come out of a dramatic shutdown of the economy, compared by some to a medically induced coma, which was instituted for the greater good of saving lives. While the state will continue to lead the way, Nassau and Suffolk counties also must manage the road ahead. That is best done with an islandwide plan that’s consistent with the state’s regulations, but accounts for our specific needs and interests.

Road ahead

It won’t be easy. Balancing the public health crisis and the public agitation to restart the economy is increasingly tricky. A stunning 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs last month, as the nation’s unemployment rate spiked to 14.7%. That’s likely to get worse before it gets better, and it’s no wonder why so many people are pressing against the gates.

But the metrics the state laid out make it all too clear that Long Island isn’t there yet. The region meets just two of the state’s seven standards, according to data Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo released last week. Some — like the 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations — are easier to meet, while Long Island is far further away on others. Nassau and Suffolk must have only two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents per day, on a three-day rolling average. The region was averaging closer to six hospitalizations per 100,000 residents last week.

While the state has produced an online chart, it lacks key information, hasn’t been updated regularly, and is hard to find, as it’s not part of the state’s data-rich COVID-19 tracker. A more detailed dashboard that’s updated daily and shows each metric, the number the region has to get to, and where the region stands each day would be helpful in allowing residents to better understand the steps ahead, and why Long Island might have to take more time before fully reopening. Each county also should publicly provide its own tracker, so its residents can understand exactly where specific problem areas are.

Before any semblance of a return to normal take place, county officials must have the right tools, data analytics, and personnel, especially for the massive efforts required to test for COVID-19 and then be able to trace back that person’s contacts to test even more people. That is the only way to stop the spread of the virus. This will require state assistance and guidance since Cuomo has asked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to lead on the contact tracing aspect. The counties also must work in tandem with the state to develop a communications strategy, and effective messaging for employers and employees. And both Nassau and Suffolk must provide guidance for businesses that is updated regularly and addresses specific questions on an industry-by-industry basis.

Suffolk County has begun doing much of that, training new contact tracers, developing business recovery guidance, working with contracted companies on data analytics, and planning for what comes next. By some accounts, Nassau may be a bit further behind, and it’ll be important for the county to ramp up its efforts, and for the state to assist as needed.

First phase

As Long Island waits for even the first phase of reopening, it’s worth considering whether some residential construction, and a few other industries, could be considered essential and allowed to restart, as long as proper precautions, procedures and limitations are in place. This is only possible if the counties and the state watch carefully, to make sure the Island doesn’t fall backward on the health metrics.

Also key: Making sure the data are studied in the context of each region’s circumstances. Long Island’s total beds data, for instance, should include temporary beds set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at Stony Brook University and SUNY Old Westbury.

A benefit of waiting a little longer is that Long Island will be able to learn from upstate, which will go first. Perhaps new metrics will emerge, or some data points will become less critical than others, or some industries will handle reopening better than others.

Long Island’s not ready yet. So this is the time to get ready. When Long Island’s markers turn green, the region must be ready to go.

—The editorial board