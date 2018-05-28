New York’s Byzantine election laws make it difficult to vote here.

One relevant example: It’s too late to switch your party registration if you hope to vote in a different primary in 2018, including the federal primaries in June and the state primaries in September, when candidates for governor and the State Legislature will compete.

There is no early voting or automatic voter registration in New York State, among other egregious state decisions that protect incumbents and political leaders and diminish your voice.

Don’t let that stop you. Or at least some of you. If you’re registering for the first time in New York, you can act now. There’s a June 1 deadline for new voters to register in time for the June 26 federal primary.

The 2018 midterm congressional elections are keys to determining the nation’s direction for the next two years. Play a role in picking party candidates. If you’re new to voting, register online or at your local board of elections. It’s your duty. — The editorial board