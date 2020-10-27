Fred W. Thiele Jr. has a depth of knowledge on a range of issues that makes him one of Long Island’s top lawmakers. Thiele, 67, of Sag Harbor, is a fierce advocate for clean water and the environment, acts as a Long Island Power Authority watchdog, and provides exemplary constituent service. An Independence Party member who caucuses with Democrats, he was instrumental in setting up the South Fork Commuter Connection, a network of trains and buses to ease congestion. Now he’s readying another push for a laudable bill to use a tax on real estate sales to increase desperately needed affordable housing on the East End.

Thiele’s opponent, Republican Heather C. Collins, 44, of East Quogue, is not campaigning.

Newsday endorses Thiele.

— The editorial board