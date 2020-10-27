Two years ago, Joseph P. DeStefano, 60, went to Albany to put his expertise as a fire commissioner and sheriff’s office dispatcher to use for his constituents. He has.

The Medford Republican says representing Long Island via a suburban coalition working across the aisle is more important than partisan politics, and he’s right. And his mental map of every dangerous road and faulty stormwater drain at home is invaluable when he’s fighting for his constituents.

Medford Democrat Steven Polgar, 37, who works in insurance, has a track record of volunteerism and strong convictions on transforming the economy via a transition to renewable energy, and addressing Brookhaven’s water quality and landfill issues. But DeStefano’s fight for the district is strengthened after a term under his belt.

Newsday endorses DeStefano.

— The editorial board