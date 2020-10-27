It’s been a busy two years for Steven Englebright. The environmental conservation committee chairman saw his groundbreaking climate change legislation signed into law, and got passed a bill toughening penalties for illegal dumping. Now the Setauket Democrat, 74, is pushing for second passage of a constitutional amendment establishing a right to clean water and clean air, the electrification of the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Jefferson line with solar panels on LIRR rights of way, and use of the Lawrence Aviation site for a rail yard after electrification.

Republican Michael S. Ross, 41, of Setauket, a former assistant district attorney, has similar moderate and informed views on the environment, the state’s budget woes and improving bail reform laws, but offers no reason to turn out the state’s environmental dean.

Newsday endorses Englebright.

— The editorial board