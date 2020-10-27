TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Philip Ramos to represent New York's 6th Assembly District

Philip R. Ramos is the Democratic incumbent candidate

Philip R. Ramos is the Democratic incumbent candidate for New York State Assembly District 6. Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

Philip R. Ramos epitomizes the notion of serving one’s community, first as a 20-year Suffolk County police officer and now seeking his 10th Assembly term. The Brentwood Democrat pushed for the Dream Act to give college students brought here illegally as children access to financial aid and scholarships, and is sponsoring a bill creating early-retirement incentives for teachers so districts can hire more teachers at lower salaries. He supports needed policing reforms like use-of-force standards and universal body cameras, and wants to tackle gang issues with a gang court modeled on successful drug courts and apprenticeships with local unions. Ramos, 64, also has obtained grants for renovating local parks and athletic fields, and paving roads. His opponent, Republican Ryan S. Skelly, 40, of Brentwood, is not campaigning.

Newsday endorses Ramos.

— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Columns

Young: Trump no answer to left's excesses
Albert Dobie, the author's father Dobie: The stories that bind us
Young: A dangerous social media free-for-all
The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Dobie: Bennu and the audacity of exploration
A person wears a QAnon sweatshirt during a Chiusano: The QAnon disciples next door
Students at schools with the largest share of Filler: Report finds NY's learning gap grew in 2020
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search