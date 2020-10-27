Philip R. Ramos epitomizes the notion of serving one’s community, first as a 20-year Suffolk County police officer and now seeking his 10th Assembly term. The Brentwood Democrat pushed for the Dream Act to give college students brought here illegally as children access to financial aid and scholarships, and is sponsoring a bill creating early-retirement incentives for teachers so districts can hire more teachers at lower salaries. He supports needed policing reforms like use-of-force standards and universal body cameras, and wants to tackle gang issues with a gang court modeled on successful drug courts and apprenticeships with local unions. Ramos, 64, also has obtained grants for renovating local parks and athletic fields, and paving roads. His opponent, Republican Ryan S. Skelly, 40, of Brentwood, is not campaigning.

Newsday endorses Ramos.

— The editorial board