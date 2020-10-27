The two candidates to succeed incumbent Assemb. Andrew Garbarino come from opposite ends of the experience spectrum.

Jarett C. Gandolfo, 30, a Sayville Republican, was Garbarino’s chief of staff. Francis T. Genco, 67, an East Islip Democrat, has worked in town and county government and served on the East Islip school board. Both candidates say bail reform measures can be improved, and applaud voting reforms while saying more can be done. And while both emphasize the need to finally solve congestion at the Oakdale Merge, Gandolfo has a more granular knowledge of the South Shore district and its issues, from the need for sewer expansion to the growing problem of food insecurity.

Gandolfo should bring that same energy and problem-solving drive to problems like the state budget.

Newsday endorses Gandolfo.

— The editorial board