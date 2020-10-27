TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Stern to represent New York's 10th Assembly District

Steve Stern is the Democratic incumbent candidate for

Steve Stern is the Democratic incumbent candidate for New York State Assembly District 10.

By The Editorial Board
Steve Stern is a lawmaker with ideas that can make a difference. The Dix Hills Democrat, who has served in Albany since 2018, is keenly aware of the problems of small businesses in his districts and the pain of those who are short on food. Stern, who turns 51 this week, understands the urgency of protecting our water quality. An elder care lawyer, Stern seeks to eliminate a new Medicaid home-care benefit with out-of-control costs to make sure there are no cuts in state education funding.

Jamie R. Silvestri, 30, of Melville, an office manager for a financial services firm and the press secretary for Huntington Young Republicans, is making her first run for elected office. She espouses the Republican campaign strategy about the myriad ways Democrats are making the streets unsafe, causing New Yorkers to flee.

Newsday endorses Stern.

— The editorial board

