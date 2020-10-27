For 18 years, Republican Michael J. Fitzpatrick has been the loudest and most reliable voice in Albany to demand fiscal responsibility, yet he’s gone unheeded. The St. James resident, 63, wants 401k-style plans for most newly hired public employees, a 2% cap on raises granted in contracts settled by mandatory arbitration, and the law changed to bar employees on expired contracts from getting automatic annual raises.

Democrat Dylan G. Rice, 23, of Smithtown, says he’s sick of hearing that New York’s problems are "just the way things are," and wants to help bring change. He’s smart and passionate but his answers to the current state budget crunch, more taxes on the wealthy, already have able supporters in the Assembly.

The state does need spending reform, and Fitzpatrick’s voice.

Newsday endorses Fitzpatrick.

— The editorial board