Charles D. Lavine descended on the State Capitol in 2005 as a "Fix Albany" reformer, after a tough primary against the Democratic establishment and he is seeking his ninth term. Alas, New York’s political swamp is unfixable but there are places where it can be drained. Early on Lavine, 73, of Glen Cove, was instrumental in getting a cap on property taxes and he will need to use his seniority and skills to fight off efforts to lift it. He supports legalizing sports betting and marijuana sales. Lavine’s new focus is to create a municipal water authority to supply North Shore areas serviced by New York American Water.

Criminal defense attorney Andrew A. Monteleone, 47, a Syosset Republican, also is a critic of the water company but wants a study on whether some areas can join the Jericho water district. Monteleone would be an effective public official, but Lavine’s leadership and steady hand earns him another term.

Newsday endorses Lavine.

— The editorial board

Editor's note: Assemb. Charles D. Lavine supports legalization of marijuana sales. An earlier version of this endorsement editorial incorrectly stated his view on the matter.