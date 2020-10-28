TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionEditorial

Michael Montesano to represent New York's 15th Assembly District

Michael Montesano is the Republican incumbent candidate for

By The Editorial Board
Michael Montesano has spent a decade in the State Assembly, and yet he says he still has "unfinished business."

He’s right. Montesano, 66, understands his district and speaks knowledgeably on its water quality and economic development needs. Unlike many members of his caucus, the Glen Head Republican says he’s willing to consider tax increases on those earning $5 million or more in income, or on high-priced secondary homes, to help close the state’s budget gap.

Hicksville Democrat Joe Sackman, 43, focuses his attention on similar local issues and suggests establishing a state bank to help the state financially. He has big ideas but lacks the practical basis behind them.

In his next term, Montesano should take the lead on pushing for big moves to address the state’s financial woes.

Newsday endorses Montesano.

— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

