It would be difficult to find a candidate as attuned to her district as Gina L. Sillitti. Her work with the Nassau County Legislature, board of elections and the Town of North Hempstead has the Manorhaven Democrat, 42, ready to fill this open seat.

Sillitti proposes revenue enhancers for the state budget like a billionaires tax and sports gambling, supports mandatory vaccinations that have been deemed safe, and wants to add to new voting reforms with no-excuse absentee ballots. She supports legalizing, regulating and taxing marijuana, providing that problems with testing for driving under the influence are resolved and that local governments can control where dispensaries are sited. She wants to bring sewers to Plandome Road and increase community composting. And she promises to be a strong voice for Long Island in a chamber dominated by city Democrats.

Republican Ragini Srivastava, 46, of Manhasset Hills, has a compelling personal story as an immigrant from India and successful small-business owner, and she has an admirable commitment to giving back to her community. She supports coronavirus-related tax credits and low-interest loans for small businesses struggling from the virus, but she lacks the knowledge of a range of issues demonstrated by her opponent.

Newsday endorses Sillitti.

— The editorial board