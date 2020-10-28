TODAY'S PAPER
John Mikulin to represent New York's 17th Assembly District

John K. Mikulin is the Republican incumbent candidate

John K. Mikulin is the Republican incumbent candidate for New York State Assembly District 17. Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Print

For Republican John K. Mikulin, outnumbered by a Democratic supermajority, the heart of the role is constituent service.

This year a pandemic has made the Bethpage 32-year-old’s efforts to help even more crucial. Every call into the office gets answered and Mikulin often rolls up his own sleeves to, for instance, ensure that residents get their unemployment checks and other services. It’s a role he’s well-suited for, and his experience as a deputy attorney for the Town of Hempstead helps him understand how to help.

Massapequa Democrat Mark A. Engelman’s idea to address budget woes by reversing raises given to state legislators in 2018 is inspired, but the rest of the plan from the 29-year-old contractor for app-based services needs to catch up to that gem.

Newsday endorses Mikulin.

— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

