For Republican John K. Mikulin, outnumbered by a Democratic supermajority, the heart of the role is constituent service.

This year a pandemic has made the Bethpage 32-year-old’s efforts to help even more crucial. Every call into the office gets answered and Mikulin often rolls up his own sleeves to, for instance, ensure that residents get their unemployment checks and other services. It’s a role he’s well-suited for, and his experience as a deputy attorney for the Town of Hempstead helps him understand how to help.

Massapequa Democrat Mark A. Engelman’s idea to address budget woes by reversing raises given to state legislators in 2018 is inspired, but the rest of the plan from the 29-year-old contractor for app-based services needs to catch up to that gem.

Newsday endorses Mikulin.

— The editorial board