Edward P. Ra, 38, was first elected to the State Assembly in 2010 and has since moved comfortably into GOP leadership roles. He is the ranking minority member of the Ways and Means Committee.

In the Democratic-run chamber, the Garden City South Republican recognizes the importance of working with the other side to understand and respond to a measure’s potential impact on all state residents.

He refreshingly acknowledges that the state’s coronavirus pandemic budget gap needs to be met with some combination of cuts, revenue increases (he prefers new revenue like legalized sports betting) and federal help.

His opponent, Democrat Gary B. Port, 58, of West Hempstead, has run for the seat before and knows the issues, but Ra brings a wealth of practical experience and has the potential to be a rising and reasonable voice in Albany.

Newsday endorses Ra.

— The editorial board