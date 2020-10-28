TODAY'S PAPER
Judy Griffin to represent New York's 21st Assembly District

Judy Griffin is the Democratic incumbent candidate for

Judy Griffin is the Democratic incumbent candidate for New York State Assembly District 21. Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Judy Griffin has grown considerably in her first term in the legislature.

Take, for instance, Griffin’s stance on vaccination, in which she went from supporting an exemption based on religious beliefs to placate angry constituents to voting to repeal it. The Rockville Centre Democrat is willing to break from her caucus. Griffin, 57, says if she were in the Assembly’s leadership, she would have handled bail reform differently. Griffin also displays a keen understanding of her district’s needs, especially for small businesses and schools.

Patricia M. Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, a Malverne Republican, is unable to detail issues that matter to the district beyond the coronavirus. Fitzpatrick, 55, lacks understanding of the scope of New York’s budget, or how to fix its gap.

In a new term, Griffin can best show her independence by standing up for the region, while shining a spotlight on her district.

Newsday endorses Griffin.

— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

