Michaelle Solages brings passion and nuance to how she serves different interests in her district.

On bail reform, she talks of living in "both worlds," with connections to marginalized Black and brown communities, and to law enforcement. The Elmont Democrat says bail reform was imperfect, but necessary. Solages, 35, is concerned about racial health inequities exposed by the coronavirus pandemic in her hard-hit community.

An early hesitancy about Belmont Park’s redevelopment gave way to advocacy for a Long Island Rail Road station and community benefits. She is a champion of universal pre-K.

Nicholas M. Zacchea, 81, is a Floral Park Republican who worked as a federal government auditor both nationally and overseas but he relies on studies and surveys rather than practical solutions.

Newsday endorses Solages.

— The editorial board