In his first term, Douglas M. Smith pried loose a long-promised $11 million from the Smart Schools Bond Act. Now every school in his district has a security vestibule. The Holbrook Republican, 30, also worked across the aisle to secure a promise from the DOT of significant improvements to a dangerous six-mile stretch of Middle Country Road. Now, with the pandemic sapping resources, those improvements must still be delivered.

Alfred Ianacci, 65, wants the entire county sewered and fossil fuels phased out. They’re great ideas, but the Holbrook Democrat, who does purchasing for a construction firm, has no sense of how to pay for them.

The district needs Smith to make sure the promised road improvements are delivered and all manner of other district needs are met.

Newsday endorses Smith.

— The editorial board