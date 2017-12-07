Wyoming does not resemble Washington, D.C. Nevada is not like New York City. The differences in those places justify differences in their gun laws.

That’s why the Senate must stop a National Rifle Association-backed bill passed in the House of Representatives Wednesday that would allow anybody permitted to carry a concealed weapon anywhere in the United States to carry a concealed weapon everywhere in the nation.

States should have the right to set the rules for carrying concealed weapons in their borders, and they traditionally have done so. In some cases, counties and cities enact laws that are more restrictive. As a result, the rules vary tremendously. Many rural states have lax concealed-carry requirements that do not require specific training or a clean criminal record. Others, like New York, require safety training and background checks. In New York City and on Long Island, the rules are even stricter.

The argument from 50-state-carry proponents that driver’s licenses are valid in all 50 states once issued by each one misses the mark. No state allows everybody to drive regardless of circumstances or training, nor does any state let almost no one drive. There is a broad national consensus on how to license drivers that does not exist with concealed-carry permits.

Police officials and union leaders in New York City, on Long Island and in urban areas nationwide oppose 50-state carry because it endangers their officers and communities. Senators need to heed the concerns of law enforcement and defeat this bill. — The editorial board