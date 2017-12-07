TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 39° Good Evening
Few Clouds 39° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

U.S. Senate must defeat bid to disregard gun laws of each state

Senators need to heed the concerns of law enforcement and defeat this bill.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, flanked by members

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, flanked by members of Congress and district attorneys from across the country, expresses opposition to a bill later approved in the House of Representatives to allow a nationwide concealed-carry reciprocity for gun owners. She spoke on Nov. 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson

By The Editorial Board
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Wyoming does not resemble Washington, D.C. Nevada is not like New York City. The differences in those places justify differences in their gun laws.

That’s why the Senate must stop a National Rifle Association-backed bill passed in the House of Representatives Wednesday that would allow anybody permitted to carry a concealed weapon anywhere in the United States to carry a concealed weapon everywhere in the nation.

States should have the right to set the rules for carrying concealed weapons in their borders, and they traditionally have done so. In some cases, counties and cities enact laws that are more restrictive. As a result, the rules vary tremendously. Many rural states have lax concealed-carry requirements that do not require specific training or a clean criminal record. Others, like New York, require safety training and background checks. In New York City and on Long Island, the rules are even stricter.

The argument from 50-state-carry proponents that driver’s licenses are valid in all 50 states once issued by each one misses the mark. No state allows everybody to drive regardless of circumstances or training, nor does any state let almost no one drive. There is a broad national consensus on how to license drivers that does not exist with concealed-carry permits.

Police officials and union leaders in New York City, on Long Island and in urban areas nationwide oppose 50-state carry because it endangers their officers and communities. Senators need to heed the concerns of law enforcement and defeat this bill. — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

President Donald Trump on Monday recognized Jerusalem, above Raviv: Trump’s risky calculus on Jerusalem
Gen. Michael Flynn, center, former national security adviser Young: Conventional wisdom on Flynn wrong
A CVS branch on Merrick Road in Rockville Filler: Behold the arrival of Big Doctor
President Donald Trump signs the hat of Bruce O’Reilly: Why GOP can’t claim moral authority
The Olympic stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Dobie: Putin is playing the fake news card
A portrait of Democratic Congressman from Michigan John Michaud: Women changing the political culture