In the United States’ mercurial relationship with North Korea, the two possibilities that get attention are full nuclear disarmament of that nation, which is our primary goal, and a nuclear attack on South Korea, Japan, or even our nation, which is our primary fear. Most experts, though, say neither outcome is likely, because Kim Jong Un believes his nation would be highly vulnerable if he gave up the weapons, and completely undone if he attacked the United States or its allies.

That means relations between the two nations, even when they include seemingly big strides or big setbacks, are not as high-stakes as they feel. So what does Sunday’s encounter between Kim and President Donald Trump, sparked by a Twitter invitation, signify? It seems likely to de-escalate tensions, creating a strong likelihood of further talks soon. There’s no downside tactically, and the upside of lessened hostility and a path toward normalization of North Korea, and perhaps some relief for as many as 10 million people starving there, is worth pursuing. And while the urge to rail against Trump for legitimizing a savage dictator with a bubbly event at the Demilitarized Zone between Kim’s nation and South Korea is reasonable, it’s also ineffective.

Trump’s consistent reaction to the idea that the leader of the free world shouldn’t be too positive in his treatment of despots is puzzlement.

Sunday’s meeting and its tone, and Trump’s behavior at the G-20 summit in Japan, need to be seen as parts of a larger game of global positioning in which Trump’s hostility to some dictators and his gentility toward others is clear in its motives, yet deeply worrisome.

The Department of Homeland Security reported last month that North Korea is likely launching cyberattacks against the United States. The United Nations is investigating two North Korean missile companies operating openly in Iran, continuing a decadeslong willingness to help other nations get nuclear weapons. And North Korea is known to be helping Iran arm Syria.

So why does Trump demonize the pact that gave Iran economic opportunities in return for stifling its nuclear-arms program while he seeks much the same deal from North Korea?

Because opposing Iran unrelentingly pleases Trump’s favorite allies in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. Befriending North Korea puts China and its dictator, Xi Jinping, a true rival of the United States, off balance, and pleases Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who also courts North Korea to keep China on its heels.

Trump won’t confront Putin over interference in our elections or Salman over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who had been living in the United States and whose death has been attributed to the Saudi crown prince. Now Trump says he loves Kim Jong Un.

It’s clear that this support for despots undermines the ability of the United States to influence the world as a legitimate moral leader. But it’s also clear that the Russian, Saudi Arabian and North Korean buddies Trump courts are no better than the Iranian and Chinese ones he opposes to please them.

— The editorial board