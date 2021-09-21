Health workers must get shots

All nursing home and hospital employees have less than a week before they must get their first COVID-19 shot.

If they don't, they could be fired. Or, at a minimum, some facilities say they plan to allow the unvaccinated to work as paid employees, but not inside hospitals or homes.

Health care facility owners and managers are worried about the effect of the state Department of Health mandate, saying it could lead to staffing shortages. Some suggest pushing the Sept. 27 deadline later. But that's not the answer.

Health care workers were among the first eligible for the vaccine. They've had months of education, incentives and encouragement. They work with our most vulnerable residents, many of whom are immunocompromised. These workers must be protected, so they can protect their patients.

And yet, 19% of long-term care facility staff across Long Island have not received their first shot, state data shows. Some nursing homes are far worse off, with as much as 46% of staff still unvaccinated, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.

While those troubling statistics could improve by the deadline as workers get their shots, nursing home and hospital owners must prepare for the possibility they will lose employees.

That starts with developing contingency plans so patient care isn't compromised. Some facilities have done this, but all those that lack a fully vaccinated staff must complete the task. Staffing agencies could fill smaller gaps with temps in the short term. But facilities that expect more extensive shortages must reach out for help — now. And the unions representing these workers must cooperate, while still pushing members to be vaccinated.

The state could provide guidance and resources, perhaps through officials designated as liaisons for facilities that might be in trouble. Perhaps, too, nursing homes can help each other. If one home has a fully vaccinated staff and smaller patient roster, perhaps it can share staff with another home that's not as well-equipped. The state could help coordinate and even incentivize, if necessary, the sharing of such resources. By next week, the state also must be able to monitor facilities for staffing shortfalls.

Bu these steps would quickly become unnecessary, if nurses, aides, physical and recreational therapists, and others just get their shots. It's the simplest, best solution and one that would benefit all involved.

There are other staffing problems to solve. Earlier this year, the state issued reforms, from better wages to improved nurse-to-patient ratios, that should help recruit new workers. Nursing home owners are starting a marketing campaign to attract new staff. The industry also should develop new apprenticeship, internship and scholarship programs and other incentives. The state could speed accreditations of new workers.

Together, those efforts could provide Long Island's older and at-risk population with a new, dedicated group of nurses, nursing assistants and other workers — those who are caring, capable and, yes, vaccinated.