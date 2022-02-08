Hochul's stumble on housing needs

Let's start with the ultimate goal on which most agree: Long Island is in desperate need of thousands of more units of housing, of various price points and types, in locations across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Given that, Gov. Kathy Hochul's attention to the issue is warranted and welcome. The state's participation in an effort to help the region, along with the rest of New York, find ways to build new housing units, especially truly affordable ones, is imperative to Long Island's future.

But Hochul made a critical error by adding legislation to the state budget that would usurp local village and town zoning authority in significant ways without, it seems, consulting leaders in the regions that would be most affected.

Drawing the particular ire of local officials: A passage in Hochul's budget that would require all municipalities to allow "accessory dwelling units" on "all lots with an existing residential use." It's a very broad bill that would permit attached or detached apartments on any single-family home parcel, with little room for a town or village to add parameters based on zoning codes, lot sizes, water usage or other standards.

While legalizing accessory apartments would help would-be landlords and renters alike, the proposed heavy-handed requirements, which would remove key aspects of local control and home rule, won't work on Long Island. Unsurprisingly, the measure appears to be a non-starter that instantly became another weapon in our ongoing political wars.

Hochul did not line up support in advance. Many local advocates who have worked tirelessly on the slow slog to create more housing say they weren't aware it was coming until a State of the State news release and even then, didn't know details. No effort by the executive chamber to seek input, address roadblocks or develop a coalition of backers was evident.

That's unfortunate, as was the over-the-top negative response from both Democrats and Republican leaders, with no attempt to find a middle ground.

Now the proposal seems dead on arrival. That could drag down some of Hochul's other good proposals, on transit-oriented development and more.

State officials have a blueprint for how to bring big ideas to fruition. They only had to look at the Long Island Rail Road's Third Track. A mix of community meetings and coalition-building and hand-holding and deal-making led to its approval. Now, it's almost finished.

Hochul still can do this right. Consider a more positive approach, using incentives rather than overreaching requirements. Figure out where there's multifamily zoning as of right — and focus on those spots. Bring together advocates who know Long Island and want to support housing of all kinds. Talk to local elected officials and stay flexible.

Developing new housing is a critical goal and the state must play a role. But everyone must find the right way forward — together.