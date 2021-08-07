Taking the reins in New York

Wanted: Leadership.

This is a precarious moment for Long Island and for New York State.

That's true even without the chaos enveloping Albany. Under the best of circumstances, this wouldn't be an easy time. The continuing, frightening march of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic pain the region suffers would be challenges enough.

But now the state is trying to figure out whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will remain in power, after the attorney general issued a damning report outlining disturbing sexual harassment claims against the governor.

Much of this moment is about politics and what will happen in the next few days and weeks. But the focus also must be on the more substantive part of this crisis: governing.

If Cuomo leaves, a power vacuum follows. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would fill his seat, with the next gubernatorial election in 2022. Hochul, from Buffalo, would have an enormous task ahead, as she attempts to navigate the tumult of a drastic leadership transition, the dangerous trajectory of the pandemic's delta variant, vacancies in top jobs, and the need to continue critical ongoing projects.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If Hochul takes the reins she could, based on previous court rulings, appoint a lieutenant governor. Whomever she picks must have strong managerial skills and a deep understanding of the downstate region. Next will come the hiring of effective, knowledgeable staff, not an easy task. During this transition, legislative leaders Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Carl Heastie, who long served in Cuomo's shadow, must make extraordinary efforts to partner with the executive chamber, especially in managing the latest COVID crisis. Beyond that, preparations for a new state budget, a monumental task at any time, must start in the coming months.

Everyone will have to step up. Too many state leaders accustomed to Cuomo's hands-on technique have taken a backseat role. That's not an option anymore.

PRIORITY #1: THE PANDEMIC

The first glimpse of what is to come became clear late last week when the state Department of Health declined to provide any specific statewide guidance for schools reopening amid the pandemic. Almost immediately, the state Education Department pointed a finger at the governor's troubles and the bickering started. The state cannot be stymied by these wars.

There's a short window to make big decisions that could keep the pandemic at bay. The State Legislature may have to pass statewide COVID response rules or give additional power to a new governor. If the governor doesn't get emergency powers, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone must fill the void for Long Island.

A rudderless state also is worrisome when considering just how much there is left to do to move Long Island forward. It's unlikely that massive projects like the East Side Access effort to connect the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal, or the LIRR's Third Track, would be as far along as they are without Cuomo's iron fist. In both cases, new Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman and chief executive Janno Lieber will have to assure continuity, assuming he stays.

Similarly, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will have to steer airport renovations and the LaGuardia AirTrain toward completion. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have to make sure New York's federal infrastructure dollars get into the right hands, but the competition for that money will be fierce. Long Island's delegation in Albany will need to be aggressive and strategic to get the region its fair share.

GUIDING AN LIRR COMEBACK

For the MTA, Lieber's role likely will become even more critical without a force in the governor's chair. He must put a spotlight on the LIRR and the region, as the railroad's comeback will be important to the MTA. He also must address the MTA's fiscal woes and work closely with LIRR president Phil Eng to lure riders back to the rails.

But newer projects — like the proposal to revamp the area around Penn Station and make the terminal a more hospitable experience for LIRR commuters, or even the all-important next phase of the Second Avenue Subway — may be less likely to come to fruition without Cuomo as a driving force. The future of the critical congestion pricing effort to toll drivers heading into Manhattan's business district, which makes up nearly a third of the MTA's capital plan, remains in doubt, too.

It's not just transit that's critical. The future of offshore wind, a big economic driver for Long Island that involves complex negotiations and upgrades, is in question. The state's role also will be important in pushing forward the region's efforts on downtown revitalization, new housing construction, and the redevelopment of large tracts of land like the Nassau Hub.

The state's challenges are deep and wide. The attention now is on an embattled governor whose ability to remain in charge is doubtful. But if he doesn't, others must act to ensure New York moves forward.