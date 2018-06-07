TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
62° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Human toll of immigration dysfunction

Ecuadorean deliveryman now faces possible deportation.

In this undated family photo provided by Sandra

In this undated family photo provided by Sandra Chica, Pablo Villavicencio poses with his two daughters, Luciana, left, and Antonia. Photo Credit: AP

By The Editorial Board
Print

Imagine you’re Pablo Villavicencio-Calderon. You live with your wife and two young daughters in Hempstead, and you work at a pizza place in Queens. Last week, you set out for a routine delivery to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. Suddenly, the New York City ID card that seems to have been good enough before wasn’t good enough this time, and you went through a base background check.

That was the beginning of the deportation case against Villavicencio-Calderon — a 35-year-old Ecuadorean national here illegally — who had reportedly delivered to the base before. The subsequent detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is an example of the arbitrary nature of our nation’s immigration policy. He has no criminal record, according to ICE, but the check found that in 2010 Villavicencio-Calderon failed to comply with a voluntary deportation order. His wife and children are citizens, he has applied for a green card, and he has paid taxes, according to local officials who spoke with his wife.

His case underscores the human toll of a broken immigration system. For years, Congress has failed to fix it, while families like the deliveryman’s suffer. Deporting a working father should not be the priority of ICE, and its actions signal that under President Donald Trump, law-abiding immigrants who have established roots in the community are not worthy of leniency. Meantime, no congressional grand bargain on immigration is in sight.

Villavicencio-Calderon’s predicament screams for a more sane immigration system and relief for millions here without authorization and living productive lives. That’s the only solution if you’re troubled that a man like Villavicencio-Calderon sits in a detention center, and that another family is arbitrarily torn apart. — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Columns

Cynthia Nixon attends the opening day of the Filler: Suburban sensibilities trip Nixon
Robert Kennedy in his New York City apartment Dobie: RFK’s message must still matter
Charlie Craig, left, and David Mullins talk on O’Reilly: Court right on wedding cake case
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Yong Raviv: Trump should avoid firm promises
A news story that ran in May 1967. Archive: Route 25A/Jericho Tpke. road not taken
Young: When anti-racism goes overboard