Plan for MTA goes off track

For a brief moment, there seemed to be a path forward for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that would allow two seasoned transit leaders to share the conductor's seat and navigate the agency toward recovery.

But just as quickly as the plan emerged to make Sarah Feinberg the MTA's next chairwoman and Janno Lieber the next chief executive, it imploded.

This is what happens when government fails. And it's the riders of the Long Island Rail Road, along with those on subways, buses and Metro-North, who lose out. At a critical juncture, when the MTA needs steady hands and solid leadership, it's left with an uncertain future.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's effort just days before the end of the state legislative session to pitch a bill that would split the top MTA job into two, both held previously by Pat Foye, was a good idea, especially when both jobs have enormous responsibilities and challenges. But Cuomo's decision to spring it without any notice or discussion with lawmakers or MTA board members, without the smoothing of egos Albany needs, helped lead to its downfall.

Feinberg, who would've been the first woman to hold the job, also required State Senate confirmation — again, with just a few days left. Lieber, meanwhile, would have reported directly to the governor. Both were solid picks, but questions — especially in terms of Feinberg's connections to Cuomo, her critiques of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and her push for more police in the subways — remained, and there was too little time to get answers.

In perhaps an indication of how Cuomo's power has shifted, union leaders, advocates and, ultimately, the State Senate pushed back. By Wednesday afternoon, the bill to split the chair/CEO positions was dead. Unless something changes quickly, if Foye still leaves the MTA for the state's economic development agency come July, Cuomo and the MTA likely will need someone who can take on the massive dual role. It's unclear whether either Feinberg or Lieber would be the choice.

Cuomo and the State Legislature shouldn't give up on the idea of splitting the jobs. If done well, with the right people, it makes sense.

This week's drama masks the enormous challenges the MTA faces — like fixing its precarious fiscal situation, luring riders back, and completing huge projects like the East Side Access connection to Grand Central Terminal. The authority needs leaders who understand the entire region, but who have particular knowledge of Long Island's interests, who are innovative, thoughtful, strong-willed, independent and responsive and who can communicate well with all stakeholders, including elected officials, union leaders and riders. On top of that, the MTA needs certainty and stability.

Cuomo, lawmakers and the MTA must find a solution that puts riders above politics. Choosing the right pair of strong leaders would be the best answer. But if it remains a singular position, they need to find someone who can do the job at a most perilous time.

— The editorial board