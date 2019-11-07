With only 361 days until the next election, may we suggest a period of visual tranquility?

While mailboxes are now safe to open again and the television ads have moved on to the scourge of holiday jingles, many major roadsides, highway medians and intersections are still decorated with signs and billboards featuring every possible combination of red, white and blue.

So before the 2020 presidential and state legislative campaigns get started, can the 2019 candidates and their political parties perform one last act of civic duty and remove the last public remnants of their campaigns? — The editorial board