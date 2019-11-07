TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

The 2019 election is over. Please take away the signs.

Campaign signs photographed Thursday at Laurel and Vernon

Campaign signs photographed Thursday at Laurel and Vernon Valley roads in East Northport, two days after the general election. Credit: Newsday/Larry Striegel

By The Editorial Board
Print

With only 361 days until the next election, may we suggest a period of visual tranquility?

While mailboxes are now safe to open again and the television ads have moved on to the scourge of holiday jingles, many major roadsides, highway medians and intersections are still decorated with signs and billboards featuring every possible combination of red, white and blue.

So before the 2020 presidential and state legislative campaigns get started, can the 2019 candidates and their political parties perform one last act of civic duty and remove the last public remnants of their campaigns?   — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

When President Donald Trump said he would be Filler: The fallacy of 'bad for business' states
Yvette Aguiar on June 19, 2019. Marshall: Beyond Aguiar's upset victory in Riverhead
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a House O'Reilly: For truth, voters are now on their own
Emily Keleher, left, and Jackie Rafferty. They were Marshall: Inside, lives are being saved
Dobie: The stories of others enrich our lives
Thomas Chatterton Williams, second from left, with students One man's bid to 'retire from race'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search