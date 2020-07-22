Trump's foray into Portland not about law and order

The presence of federal law enforcement on the streets of Portland, Oregon, must be seen for what it is — President Donald Trump's attempt to show that only he can maintain law and order, which he hopes will win him reelection in November.

That's not to say Portland hasn't had problems. The city saw instances of violence, vandalism and looting after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but it was mostly confined to a small area of downtown and had largely but not entirely quieted before federal agents moved in.

This over-response provides new images evoking a disturbing authoritarian future — federal forces in camouflage with no insignia to identify them, roaming streets away from the federal buildings they ostensibly are protecting, firing tear gas and stun grenades, throwing protesters and sometimes bystanders into unmarked vans and cars without saying why they're being detained then releasing them hours later with no charges. That's not how democracies work. Now the crowds of protesters have swelled, including a Wall of Moms between the feds and protesters, and so have the confrontations. By any measure, the law enforcement officers under the control of the Department of Homeland Security have made matters worse.

But that plays into Trump's campaign-saving law-and-order ploy. The tell comes from his own words, when he threatened to next send troops to New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Detroit, describing them as “All run by very liberal Democrats,” and tying that to the prospect of heightened violence during a Joe Biden administration. It is the ugliest of politics.

There are times when federal assistance is needed to protect civil rights or federal buildings. A president would consult with state and local leaders and explain the mission clearly to the public. That's not what's happening here. Trump cites anarchy when there is none, preposterously calling Portland worse than Afghanistan. The DHS agents were sent despite Oregon's governor and Portland's mayor demanding they leave. DHS acting head Chad Wolf, a career lobbyist with no law enforcement background, described the detentions as "proactive arrests," an unsettling echo of the pre-crime arrests in the movie "Minority Report."

But this is not science fiction. It's the same playbook that sent federal personnel to Lafayette Square in Washington to use gas to clear peaceful protesters for a Trump photo op. Now as then, military commanders are rightly concerned about deploying federal personnel against American citizens.

Trump's announcement Wednesday of a surge of federal officers to Chicago and Albuquerque to deal with gun violence is a different program that seems more appropriate, depending on its execution. For now, New York likely won't face such a deployment. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo told Trump violence here is under control and Trump agreed to consult with Cuomo before acting. That's the right call.

Instead of hyping an imaginary crisis and misusing federal agents with flimsy justifications, the president and the nation would be better served if he focused on the coronavirus, an actual urgent problem that is killing Americans.

— The editorial board