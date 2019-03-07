In astronomy, when the stars align, they align.

But not in Albany.

Reform-minded folks were giddy in November when Democrats took over the State Senate, giving the party full control of state government. And, that alignment has produced some sweeping changes.

Now the drive to adopt public campaign financing might be on the skids. On the surface, this is mystifying. Public campaign financing is in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposed budget. The Assembly approved it often in the past and Senate Democrats always said they favored it. Advocates for such reform say their nose count shows favorable majorities in both chambers.

So what’s the roadblock for this good idea?

Republicans long opposed campaign financing as a giveaway of taxpayer dollars. It’s not. The principle remains:

Candidates relying on many small donors are less likely to get corrupted than when they rely on a few large donors. In 2018 state elections, the 137,000 small donors (defined as those giving up to $175)

were outspent by the 100 biggest donors. Using public funds to match small donations allows more people to run for office because good community support can compensate for having no wealthy benefactors.

Cuomo proposes a 6-to-1 match. That’s a good start. Contribution limits must be lowered to reduce outsized influence. Any enforcement agency must help candidates understand and comply with the rules.

The Senate and Assembly are preparing their budget bills. Public campaign financing should be part of them. Democrats in both chambers have wanted it in the past. Now that they can make it happen, to stop short would be nothing short of hypocrisy. — The editorial board