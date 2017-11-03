Richard Nicolello is one of the two remaining original members of the county legislature. He’s seeking his 12th term, and if Republicans hold the majority, Nicolello, 57, of New Hyde Park, is the favorite to serve as the next presiding officer.

His long tenure gives him a perspective on how the legislature can work in a less partisan and divisive way — because, once upon a time, it did. Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, and Judy Jacobs, a Democrat, could gather their colleagues and iron out approaches to solve problems.

First, Nicolello must shed the faux campaign-trail talk about the county making progress toward fiscal stability. He has smart ideas about fixing tax assessments using computer modeling and making Long Island more affordable and exciting for young residents.

Democrat Mal Nathan, 54, of Williston Park, did not meet with the editorial board.

Newsday endorses Nicolello.